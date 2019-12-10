Amid a rebound in some recent polling, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Tuesday won the presidential endorsement of the Center for Popular Democracy Action, a coalition of liberal advocacy and organizing groups totaling about 600,000 members.

The group called Mr. Sanders “the ultimate movement candidate.” The network of liberal activists had narrowed their field to three 2020 Democratic presidential candidates: Mr. Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Julián Castro, former housing secretary.

Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren have been vying to claim the liberal mantle in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field, though they have generally avoided attacking one another.

Mr. Sanders has already won the backing of National Nurses United, the country’s largest nurses union group, while Ms. Warren has won support from groups such as the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC).

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.