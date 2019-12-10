No officers will be charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a bar near Sparta in western Wisconsin last month, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said the officers’ actions were lawful and reasonable.

Authorities were called Nov. 5 to the Cotter Pin in Leon. A woman called 911 from the bar, saying her husband had choked her at their home and had put a loaded gun to his head.

Michael Nguyen was found outside the bar and ignored commands to drop his gun, according to the investigation. Nguyen smashed a bar window and fired a round. An officer shot Nguyen as the suspect came out from behind a State Patrol squad car.

Croninger said Nguyen’s actions “left law enforcement officers with no other choice than to use deadly force against him.

