This month, Sababa (3311 Connecticut Ave. NW) will celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, with a special three-course, prix fixe feast priced at $45 per person, available Dec. 22-23 and 26-29. On Christmas Eve, Sababa will offer a variety of Chinese-inspired specials served from 5 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, City Tap House Penn Quarter (901 Ninth St. NW) hosts a holiday-themed trivia brunch with Port City Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will make an appearance. The winning team will receive tickets to Enchant Christmas maze and market at Nationals Park. On Christmas Eve, an ugly sweater contest takes place during brunch at Penn Quarter and at City Tap House Dupont (1250 Connecticut Ave. NW). The winner will receive a City Tap gift card.

On New Year’s Eve, City Tap House Penn Quarter will host an astrology-themed party with surf-and-turf specials and a late-night DJ from 9 p.m. to midnight. On New Year’s Day, City Tap House Penn Quarter will host a bottomless brunch for $10, and City Tap House Dupont will host a drag bottomless brunch for $18.

Buena Vida Clarendon (2900 Wilson Blvd., Suite 103, Arlington) offers a special dinner menu showcasing the best dishes of Mexico City on New Year’s Eve. Buena Vida Silver Spring (8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring) will serve special $59 or $79 dinner menus showcasing dishes from all corners of Mexico on New Year’s Eve.

Mintwood Place (1813 Columbia Rd. NW) is featuring a holiday cookie platter and mug of hot chocolate throughout December; there’s a boozy version too.

Contemporary American dishes with French flavors will be on the three-course menu, priced at $95 per person, on Christmas Eve at 2941 Restaurant (2941 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church). Dishes such as truffled roast chicken, foie gras mousse, and sweet crab and citrus are among the offerings. A three-course $125 menu will be served from 4 to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Legal Sea Foods’ holiday specials vary depending on the location (704 Seventh St. NW; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, 2401 S. Smith Blvd., Arlington; 320 23rd St. S., Arlington). On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the restaurants are offering a gift card promotion available through the end of the year: For every $200 purchased in gift cards, customers will receive a voucher for a free lobster dinner for use from Jan. 2 through March 31.

The traditional Italian Feast of Seven Fishes will be served at Lupo Verde (1401 T St. NW) and Lupo Verde Osteria (4814 MacArthur Blvd. NW) from 5 to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, priced at $95. The meal follows the Roman Catholic tradition of refraining from eating meat on holy days. A traditional Italian five-course dinner, priced at $120, will be served at Lupo Verde on New Year’s Eve.

Modena (1100 New York Ave. NW) also follows Italian traditions with its $65 prix fixe menu on Christmas Eve, incorporating truffles, hazelnuts, lentils and ricotta into its dishes. The New Year’s Eve four-course menu will be available at $90 per person.

At Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar (801 Ninth St. NW) reservations made before 6:30 p.m. for the restaurant’s Cuban New Year’s Eve dinner will receive a $25 gift card to be used during a future visit. A five-course, prix fixe menu is priced at $119 and includes a Champagne toast, DJ and dancing, party hats and noise makers for the midnight celebration.

Sandbox is a special events venue in Georgetown, located at 3251 Prospect St. NW in the courtyard behind Café Milano and Brasserie Liberte. It will serve as a jazz club featuring live performances Friday and Saturdays in December from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For reservations, call (202) 298-7887.

All-you-can-eat roasted pig, chicken leg and thigh, black-eyed peas, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, green beans and cornbread are on the menu at The Dish & Dram (10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington) from 3 to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The restaurant’s pig roast is priced at $35 for adults and $15 for children, 12 and under.

As a partner in the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic program, Silver New American Brasserie is sponsoring dinner fundraisers and guest bartender events planned as follows: Friday and Dec. 18 at Silver Cathedral Commons (3404 Wisconsin Ave. NW) and Dec. 26 at Silver Bethesda (7150 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda).

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Alex Craft Cocktail Cellar & Speakeasy in The Graham Georgetown (1075 Thomas Jefferson St. NW) with a live performance from Blue Dot Jazz Troupe, a full open bar, midnight toast and shareable small plates. On New Year’s Day, there’s a hangover brunch at The Speakeasy with $1 mimosas with the purchase of an entrée.

Neo-soul singer/songwriter Allison Balanc is the December artist in residence for the live music series at the Green Room at Hotel Monaco’s Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St. NW). Ms. Balanc will perform Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

