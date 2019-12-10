By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis area man fatally shot his estranged wife in the parking lot of their daughter’s apartment building and then killed himself after setting a fire at the home they once shared, authorities say.

Chesterfield police found the body of 59-year-old Bobette Everhart-Boal about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Chesterfield, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Investigators later found 59-year-old Michael Boal’s body in the ashes of a home in nearby Wildwood. Authorities say it appears Boal set the fire before shooting himself.

Everhart-Boal filed for divorce in August, saying in court records that although they were still living together, they had been “living separate lives” since November 2018. Everhart-Boal moved out sometime after the divorce filing.

Police say she had been living with her daughter at the time of her death. The couple had two children, who are in their 20s.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

