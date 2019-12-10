President Trump said Tuesday that Democrats are engaged in “sheer political madness” as the House Judiciary Committee prepares two articles of impeachment against him.

“To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

House Democrats plan to unveil two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on Tuesday. They accuse the president of putting U.S. elections and national security at risk when he asked Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden while withholding military aid for the country.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.