Tuesday, December 10, 2019

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - A retired California Highway Patrol officer from Redding was arrested Monday after being indicted on federal child pornography charges on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Timothy Allen Horwath, 50, knowingly received depictions of children in sexually explicit conduct from February to October of this year, according to federal prosecutors.

He was arrested at his home Monday and taken into custody, pending a detention hearing Wednesday, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Horwath faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution to his victims if found guilty.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

