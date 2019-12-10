A ‘dark money’ group aligned with House Republicans said Tuesday they would spend $1.5 million in new television ads in 10 congressional districts arguing against impeaching President Trump.

As House Democrats are filing two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump, the American Action Network said its newest 30-second television ads will build upon an existing $7 million ad buy. The ads will run on cable and broadcast television as well as online.

“Americans expect members of Congress to get to work on reducing healthcare costs, securing the border, and creating better trade deals, but instead congressional liberals have used their every waking moment to try and remove President Trump from office,” said Dan Conston, AAN president, in a statement. “It’s time for members to get back to work, stop this impeachment nonsense and let the voters decide elections for themselves.”

The 10 congressional districts targeted by AAN in the new ad buy are all held by incumbent Democrats: Maine’s 2nd district, Nevada’s 3rd district, Michigan’s 8th district, New Mexico’s 2nd district, New York’s 22nd district, Oklahoma’s 5th district, South Carolina’s 1st district, and Virginia’s 2nd district.

AAN said it would also extend its existing ad buys in Illinois’ 13th district and New York’s 24th district surrounding the latest impeachment news.

Since AAN is organized as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that does not disclose its donors, it is considered a “dark money” group.

AAN is far from the only group leveraging impeachment against Democrats it perceives as vulnerable. Club for Growth, a leading free-market advocacy group formerly skeptical of Mr. Trump, began running ads about what it views as a “sham impeachment” earlier this fall.

