Continuing its breakneck rush toward impeachment, the House Judiciary Committee said it will vote Wednesday on two charges against President Trump, just 24 hours after the text of the charges was unveiled.

The committee meeting keeps Democrats on track for a floor vote to impeach Mr. Trump next week, before lawmakers go home for a Christmas vacation.

That would set up a Senate trial early in the new year — though there’s little chance of the president being convicted and ousted.

Democrats’ two charges accuse Mr. Trump of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate a political opponent, and obstruction of justice for preventing some aides from testifying.

