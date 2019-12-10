The House Foreign Affairs Committee announced plans for a hearing at the start of the new year to examine the U.S.’ role in the war in Afghanistan, after the publication of lengthy inspector general’s report saying the public had been misled virtually from the start about problems in the 18-year-old conflict.

Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel announced that he has called on the Afghanistan special inspector general and other State Department officials to testify before the committee. The New York Democrat said Tuesday he was “disgusted by the failures in U.S. policy-making which have kept our forces there for years after they should have departed.”

The internal “Lessons Learned” survey by the inspector general of the war effort found several flaws in the U.S. war effort, including a failure to deal with Afghan corruption, mismanagement of economic rebuilding projects and a refusal to open talks with the Taliban earlier in the conflict.

