Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds an edge over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, Mr. Biden’s nearest Democratic presidential rival, according to a national Monmouth University poll released on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 26% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters, followed by Mr. Sanders at 21% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 17%, the poll found.

A Monmouth poll released last month showed Mr. Biden and Ms. Warren tied atop the field at 23%, followed by Mr. Sanders at 20%.

In the new poll, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana was next at 8%, followed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 5%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 4%, entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3%, and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey at 2%.

Ahead of a Thursday deadline to qualify for the next Democratic debate, the survey does not offer any help to candidates currently on the outside looking in.

Mr. Yang, Mr. Booker, and former housing secretary Julián Castro have met the Democratic National Committee’s fundraising thresholds but still need at least one additional qualifying poll to get in.

Candidates have to hit 4% support in at least four national or early-states polls, or 6% in two early-state polls, to qualify. Mr. Castro was at 1% in the poll released Tuesday.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who was at less than 1% in the Monmouth poll, said Monday she won’t attend the debate in Los Angeles even if she does qualify. She, too, has crossed the 200,000-donor fundraising threshold.

The poll also found that overall, 43% of registered voters think President Trump should be re-elected, compared to 54% who said it’s time for someone new.

That’s comparable to the 42% “re-elect”/55% “someone new” ratio from last month.

“The impeachment hearings over the past month have not moved the reelection needle in either direction,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

House Democrats on Tuesday announced that they are introducing two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - for his role in allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open investigations into his political opponents.

The survey of 838 registered voters was taken from Dec. 4-8 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

The subsample of 384 Democratic voters and leaners has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.0 percentage points.

