CONCORDIA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents are serving several search warrants as part of an investigation into the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said warrants were being served Tuesday at homes in Concordia and the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.

The investigation began in June. KAKE-TV reports Underwood said the investigation involves allegations of criminal misconduct against sheriff’s office employees but no other details have been released.

No one has been arrested but Underwood said the serving of search warrants is a “significant development” in the case.

The Cloud County Jail is closed to visitors as a result of the investigation.

