A majority of Americans now oppose impeaching and removing President Trump from office, according to a new Quinnipiac University Poll Tuesday that signals Democrats’ month of hearings to make their case has failed.

Quinnipiac found 51% of registered voters surveyed said they don’t want to see the president ousted through impeachment. That’s the first time the number has been above 50% since before Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry in late September.

Another 45% do want to see the president impeached and forced out.

Republicans are overwhelmingly opposed, while Democrats are nearly as solidly in support of the move. But it’s among independents where the margin is made — and they oppose impeachment 52-44, Quinnipiac found.

The poll was taken from Dec. 4-9, or after Democrats held a series of public hearings in the intelligence committee that they said would convince Americans Mr. Trump abused his office and had to go.

The Quinnipiac survey tracks with most other polling which shows support for impeachment slipping slightly amid Democrats’ hearings.

Democrats are moving forward nonetheless.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday, accusing Mr. Trump of abuse of power and obstruction.

