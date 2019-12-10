By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A man accused of beating to death his grandmother in western Iowa’s Council Bluffs has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Court records say 30-year-old Jacob Heyer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder. Prosecutors lowered the charge from first-degree murder in exchange for Heyer’s plea.

Heyer was arrested in August 2018 for the assault of 71-year-old Karen Fort. She died within a month, and his original charges were raised.

Heyer’s grandfather told officers that Heyer had said Fort tried to kill him.

