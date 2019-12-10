By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man is charged in Dane County with trying to have his probation agent killed because the agent was trying to put him in a drug treatment facility.

Christopher Dolajeck, 41, is charged with solicitation of first-degree homicide. Dolajeck, of Pardeeville, is accused of offering another inmate at the Dane County Jail $1,000 to kill the state Department of Corrections agent.

The inmate agreed to wear a wire and recorded Dolajeck talking about how he would get the money to pay for the murder, according to the complaint. Dolajeck is on probation for a felony drug possession conviction in Columbia County.

The State Journal reports the criminal complaint says the inmate sent a note on Nov. 13 to the jail probation liaison stating, “I don’t know who to talk to about this, but a guy in here (is) trying to have his agent killed for a thousand bucks.” Speaking later with investigators, the inmate said Dolajeck was very adamant and kept asking, “When is it going to be done?”

Dolajeck could appear in court Tuesday. Court records do no list an attorney.

