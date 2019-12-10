By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland police have released the names of the man who died and the officers involved in a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

The medical examiner confirmed the man who died is 51-year-old Koben S. Henriksen.

KGW reports two officers fired weapons: one fired the deadly shot, or shots. His name is Justin Raphael and he’s been with the police bureau for seven years.

The second officer, Daniel Leonard, fired less-deadly rounds from an impact weapon with foam-tipped rounds designed to launch from a distance. Leonard has been with Portland police for 11 years.

Police were sent out Sunday after a caller said a man had a knife in his hand and was in the street.

An investigation into the shooting is continuing.

