By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (AP) - A civilian worker injured in a shooting at Pearl Harbor’s shipyard last week was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu said Roger Nakamine left after spending almost a week in the hospital.

An active duty sailor shot Nakamine and two other civilian Department of Defense employees with his service rifle last Wednesday. The other two civilians died of their wounds.

TOP STORIES
Majority of voters now oppose impeachment: Quinnipiac poll
Senate confirms openly gay Trump nominee to 9th Circuit
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'

The shooter used his service pistol to kill himself. He has been identified as 22-year-old Seaman Gabriel Antonio Romero, a watchstander who was providing security to the USS Columbia submarine undergoing maintenance at the shipyard.

Nakamine, 36, was working as an apprentice at the shipyard at the time of the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide