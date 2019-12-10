By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say a man died when someone walked up to the vehicle he was in, fired once and ran away.

Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson says the man died late Monday at a Countryside Inn in Wichita. He says the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

KAKE-TV reports the man was in his 30s but his name has not been released.

TOP STORIES
Hillary Clinton emerges as top choice of Democratic voters in Harvard-Harris presidential poll
Democrats unveil two articles of impeachment against President Trump
Louie Gohmert snaps at Jerry Nadler: Are you on the take?

Nicholson says the suspect was later arrested by police.

Police are interviewing several witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes two weeks after a 55-year-old man was killed in a shooting police called drug-related outside of the same motel.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide