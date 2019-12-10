Lawmakers have unveiled a bipartisan compromise version of the massive 2020 defense authorization bill that sets aside funds and legislation for President Trump’s prized Space Force, prohibits a unilateral U.S. withdrawal from NATO and approves a host of benefits for military and federal personnel.

The $738 billion bill, which was agreed to on Friday night by the leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committee, “continues the restoration of military readiness, implements a National Defense Strategy to confront Russia [and] China, … modernizes Pentagon business systems and bureaucracy, and — most importantly — cares for our troops and their families,” according to a summary of the report.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the legislation Wednesday afternoon and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the compromise “should be able to pass” despite the rancor surrounding the impeachment push against Mr. Trump.

“Obstruction and stalemate have brought us to the 11th hour,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor. “I hope that now that we’re here, Democrats will be able to set aside the impeachment parade long enough to get the people’s business finally finished.”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also applauded the completion of the bill, calling “an important step forward for the national security and economic security of the American people.”

But Mrs. Pelosi criticized the lack of a provision that would protect against so-called ‘forever chemicals,’ known as PFAS, and claimed that “Senate GOP obstruction” led to it being left out. The sweeping legislation sets budget levels for the Pentagon and weighs in on a host of military and security policy issues. But it does not include several key provisions pushed by House Democrats, including protections for transgender troops, spending limits on the construction of the Mexico border wall, and language to mandate congressional approval for a potential war with Iran.

“This conference report is the product of months of hard-fought, but always civil and ultimately productive, negotiations,” said Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican, and Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the panel’s ranking Democrat, in a joint statement with Democratic House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith of Washington state and Texas. Rep. Mac Thornberry, the committee’s senior Republican.

The bill, produced after nearly three months of tense and often partisan negotiations, comes just days before Congress is scheduled to leave Washington for its annual holiday recess, as well as a looming deadline to pass a separate appropriations bill for the Pentagon before the current temporary budget expires on Dec. 20.

Lawmakers struck a deal between Democrats and White House negotiators that would green-light the establishment of a new military space agency in exchange for approving 12 weeks of paid parental leave for federal employees. The U.S. was the only major industrial nation that does not have paid parental leave.

The bill also authorizes a 3.1% pay increase for troops, marking the largest boost in a decade, and repeals the “widow’s tax” over the course of three years that reverses a widely rejected plan that offered survivor benefits.

Mr. Reed said the current policy had “shortchanged many military spouses on the amount of survivor annuity payments they could collect.”

In another policy victory for military families, the final bill seeks to improve military family housing by establishing a “move-out checklist” to avoid “unjustifiable maintenance fees” that are nearly impossible to dispute after a family has vacated the property.

It also requires the secretary of defense to work with local law enforcement near the housing complexes “to ensure military police can patrol locations where privatized military housing is not located on a military installation,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat.

Military families this year made a new push to publicize the horrific conditions they were living in when stationed in privatized military housing complexes. They detailed instances of mold, undrinkable water, and insect infestations that made the units uninhabitable.

Some House Democrats expressed reservations about the NDAA final version, citing the money for Mr. Trump’s Space Force.

“This is government waste,” said Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin Democrat and co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus.

Mr. Pocan also noted a lack of restrictions on Guantanamo Bay prison and various war powers included in the legislation as reasons he will not give his support.

Earlier this year, progressive Democrats vowed to not support the House version of the bill that gave a topline budget number of $733 billion for defense — a number they argued was too high.

