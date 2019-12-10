By David Sherfinski - The Washington Times - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Democratic presidential hopeful and billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Monday won the backing of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who had been a supporter of Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California.

It’s the first high-profile California endorsement for Mr. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, who is downplaying early states such as Iowa and New Hampshire in favor of more delegate-rich states that come later on the presidential primary calendar.

“We’re playing to win, and California will be an important part of our success,” said Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey. “We’re thrilled to have Mayor Liccardo as part of the team.”

Mr. Bloomberg’s team announced that Mr. Liccardo will serve as California co-chair of the campaign. Ms. Harris ended her White House bid last week.

Since announcing his own presidential campaign last month, Mr. Bloomberg has deluged the television airwaves with ads and has already moved into fifth place in some national polling on the 2020 Democratic presidential field.

