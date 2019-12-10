By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded while trying to serve criminal papers on a suspect, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office.

A news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said the shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Greensboro, news sources reported.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Poag did not release information about who shot the deputy or the name of the suspect who was being served. Poag added that the person who was to be served is in custody.

The sheriff’s office didn’t initially identify the suspect or the deputy, who Poag said was receiving medical attention. There was no word on the deputy’s condition.

