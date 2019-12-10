HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A North Carolina man was charged Tuesday with killing three people in Connecticut in 2015.

Edward Michael Parks, 33, of Raleigh, North Carolina, is charged with two counts of kidnapping resulting in death and one count of witness tampering by killing, the U.S. attorney’s office for Connecticut announced .

If convicted, he faces a maximum term of life imprisonment.

In November 2015, Parks allegedly kidnapped and killed Damian Connor and Tamar Lawrence in Hamden after another person left with firearms they had not paid for during an illegal gun sale in New Haven, prosecutors said.

Parks then killed Devante Williams because he became concerned Williams might turn him in to law enforcement, prosecutors allege.

No defense attorney for Parks was listed in court documents.

The investigation is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hamden police and New Haven police.

Parks is currently being held in federal custody following an unrelated conviction for drug and firearm offenses in North Carolina.

