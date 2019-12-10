By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - The death of a Connecticut woman who was fatally shot in her apartment has been deemed a homicide, police said.

Denise Rogers-Rollins, 58, was found on the floor of her first-floor apartment in Waterbury at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The state’s medical examiner ruled her death a homicide and said she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said Monday.

The victim’s sister Tina Williams told Republican-American that Rogers-Rollins lived at the apartment with her husband and two adult twin sons.

Williams described Rogers-Rollins as a protective older sister who was always there for her family.

“If I called and there was something wrong, she would be there with a hug,” Williams said. “She was my big sister. She taught me a lot.”

Police had made no arrests as of Monday. No other information was immediately available.

