Tuesday, December 10, 2019

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - A Conway police officer who is on military leave inadvertently shot an 18-year-old man when his gun accidentally discharged, authorities said.

The officer was preparing to clean a gun when it discharged Friday, striking the teenager, Conway Police Department spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff said.

Authorities said the teen’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. The officer’s name has not been released.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told the Log Cabin Democrat that the 18-year-old was struck once by gunfire. An investigative file will be forwarded to prosecutors to determine whether any charges will be filed, Sadler said.

