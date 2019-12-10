CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - A Conway police officer who is on military leave inadvertently shot an 18-year-old man when his gun accidentally discharged, authorities said.

The officer was preparing to clean a gun when it discharged Friday, striking the teenager, Conway Police Department spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff said.

Authorities said the teen’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. The officer’s name has not been released.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told the Log Cabin Democrat that the 18-year-old was struck once by gunfire. An investigative file will be forwarded to prosecutors to determine whether any charges will be filed, Sadler said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.