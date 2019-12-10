By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming authorities have arrested three people suspected of stealing after dozens of packages went missing from homes over the weekend.

KTWO-TV reported Monday that the Casper Police Department confirmed packages were stolen between Thursday and Saturday.

Police say a man and two juveniles were arrested, but none of them were identified.

A department spokeswoman says officers expect to retrieve stolen items and return them to their rightful owners.

Authorities say anyone who had a package stolen is encouraged to submit any relevant home video surveillance to the police department.

Authorities have urged residents to track packages and if necessary schedule a delivery time or require a signature upon delivery.

