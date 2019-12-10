By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio grandmother died after being shot in the face by her granddaughter, who said it was an accident, police said.

Sarah Craig, 64, was killed late Sunday evening, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The woman’s 27-year-old granddaughter, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested at the scene on a preliminary charge of murder.

The granddaughter told police the shooting was an accident. The shooting happened during a violent stretch in Cleveland with at least 19 people injured by gunfire from Friday evening until early Monday.

