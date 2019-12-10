RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police are investigating the death of a homeless person found in a tent that caught fire at an encampment on the banks of the Truckee River.

Fire crews found the adult’s body in the burned out tent Monday morning when they responded to a report of a fire at the camp near east of downtown near North Edison Way and East McCarran Boulevard.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the fire may have been accidental.

The name of the victim has not been released. The official cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information should call Reno police at 775-334-2188, the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

