Federal prosecutors Tuesday requested leniency for former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, citing his “extraordinary assistance” with cases stemming from the Russia probe.

The prosecutors also said they will not oppose his request for probation in a 19-page court filing in D.C.

Gates went from an investigation target to a crucial witness in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election meddling. He testified at the trial of his former boss Paul Manafort, who was convicted of financial fraud, and was a key witness against Roger Stone and former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig.

Indicted in 2017, along with Manafort, who chaired President Trump’s campaign, Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

He admitted that he helped his former boss hide their foreign income in offshore bank accounts. At the time of his guilty plea, Mr. Gates was facing more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said his testimony was invaluable, and cited his admission to his criminal conduct which was not previously known.

Gates‘ lawyers on Monday asked U.S District Judge Amy Berman Jackson for a probation sentence, saying he accepted responsibility “in every way possible.”

