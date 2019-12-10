Sixteen-year-old Sadie Earegood has turned to local police with the claim that her teacher recently ripped a “Women for Trump” pin off her chest.

The high school junior told a local NBC affiliate in Mason, Michigan, that teacher Paul Kato couldn’t agree to disagree upon seeing her political pin on Dec. 5.

“I was just really shocked that a teacher would especially do that,” she told the station on Monday. “He’s talking about the ‘Women for Trump’ pin and I said, ‘that’s fine you don’t have to like it, we can have our opinions.’”

Sadie said it wasn’t long before Mr. Kato had wrestled control of the pin and put in on his own body — upside down.

“He grabbed it and I pulled and I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder, just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more and I just started backing up,” she said. “I just want him to know that it’s not okay to do that.”

Mason Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki told the station that “appropriate action” would be taken once they obtain more details on the incident.

Capi Earegood, the student’s mother, said a “criminal assault and larceny” report was filed against the teacher, and Mason Police Chief Don Hanson confirmed that his department is investigating the matter.

Mr. Kato has been placed on non-disciplinary leave pending results by law enforcement and the school, the Lansing State Journal reported Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.