By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Three former Connecticut school district employees accused of involvement in a school lunch money scandal could go to trial.

Bruce Gluck, former director of food services for the New Canaan School District, rejected a judge’s offer to reduce his charge in exchange for his pension and restitution payments.

The offer would have allowed the charge to be reduced to second-degree larceny, which carries a maximum 10-year sentence, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Valdes said.

TOP STORIES
Progressive groups unhappy with articles of impeachment
Speeding toward impeachment in the absence of facts
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?

Investigators say that over a five-year period, nearly $500,000 was taken from the school cafeteria.

Two other former New Canaan School District employees, Joanne Pascarelli and Marie Wilson, were made the same offer as Gluck’s, The Hour reports. Attorneys for them say they have not reached a decision.

“As I stated from the beginning of this case, the buck stops with Gluck,” Pascarelli’s attorney Darnell Crosland said. “After Gluck was arrested, my client is one step closer to being exonerated.”

“We are still investigating and going through the discovery process,” Wilson’s attorney Mark Sherman said.

No date has been set for trial.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide