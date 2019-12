SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a fatal stabbing. Authorities say officers responded to residence about 12:30 Tuesday morning. They found two people with stab wounds. Police say one of two died as a result of the inflicted injuries. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld so family can be notified. No other details were released.

