By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House does not support either of the articles of impeachment announced against President Donald Trump, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The articles of impeachment announced by House Democrats are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and focus on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Zack Brown, a spokesman for Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young, said by email that Young does not support the articles of impeachment.

