The Supreme Court’s calendar in January should go uninterrupted even if Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is tasked with overseeing an impeachment trial of President Trump in the U.S. Senate, which seems likely given House Democrats’ announcement of two articles of impeachment Tuesday.

The high court has oral arguments scheduled from Jan. 13-22, but the hearings should wrap up at about noon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that if the House votes to impeach the president, his chamber would take up the articles of impeachment at 1 p.m. each day during the duration of the trial.

During the hour gap, Justice Roberts can quickly cross First Street from the high court over to the Senate’s chamber inside the U.S. Capitol, allowing his court’s argument schedule to go uninterrupted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.