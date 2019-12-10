By Alex Swoyer - The Washington Times - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The Supreme Court’s calendar in January should go uninterrupted even if Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is tasked with overseeing an impeachment trial of President Trump in the U.S. Senate, which seems likely given House Democrats’ announcement of two articles of impeachment Tuesday.

The high court has oral arguments scheduled from Jan. 13-22, but the hearings should wrap up at about noon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that if the House votes to impeach the president, his chamber would take up the articles of impeachment at 1 p.m. each day during the duration of the trial.

TOP STORIES
Justice Department clears Trump of wrongdoing on Ukraine call
Hillary Clinton emerges as top choice of Democratic voters in Harvard-Harris presidential poll
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?

During the hour gap, Justice Roberts can quickly cross First Street from the high court over to the Senate’s chamber inside the U.S. Capitol, allowing his court’s argument schedule to go uninterrupted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide