House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration have agreed to a rewrite of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, a remarkable breakthrough announced minutes after Democrats outlined articles of impeachment.

Mrs. Pelosi on Tuesday said Democrats secured enough concessions on labor standards, pharmaceuticals and the environment to rally behind the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

“There is no question that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA. But in terms of our work here, it is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration,” the California Democrat said.

Vice President Mike Pence saw it differently, saying Mrs. Pelosi finally “acquiesced” to a vote on the House floor.

Democrats said they’ll call a roll call soon, though promised to give lawmakers enough time to review the final deal.

President Trump made the USMCA his top priority after pledging in 2016 that he would renegotiate trade deals stacked against American workers.

For months, he said the revamp of NAFTA that he negotiated a year ago would fulfill that promise but that “do-nothing Democrats” were too consumed by hatred of him to put it on the floor.

Yet Democrats and their labor-union allies held out for a series of concessions from the eager president.

Most notably, they wanted stiffer protections for workers, so American laborers wouldn’t be undercut by poorer standards in Mexico.

They’re now satisfied.

“We’re ready to rock and roll,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar, Texas Democrat.

Mr. Cuellar dismissed liberal complaints that granting Mr. Trump a win on trade would undercut the Democratic side in 2020.

“This is good for us, this is good for Canada, it’s good for the region, it’s good for Mexico,” he said.

Mr. Trump, who will tout the achievement on the campaign trail, said he agreed.

“It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody - Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions - tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Members of both parties have spoken for years about replacing the 1994 NAFTA deal that’s been blamed for U.S. job losses, as companies sought cheap labor in Mexico and sent their products north without facing tariffs or other trade barriers.

The new deal would prevent Canadians from undercutting U.S. dairy farmers on price, ensure that American wheat is graded under the same standards as Canada’s and bar places like China from dumping metals or other products into the U.S. — duty-free — via one of the U.S.’s neighbors.

It will boost car production by requiring a great percentage of auto materials to be produced in North America, while boosting minimum wages for laborers on the assembly line. Meanwhile, digital-trade provisions will erase tariffs on things like Amazon e-books that consumers in each of the three nations.

Mrs. Pelosi credited the work of House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal and AFL-CIO leader Richard Trumka for gaining improvements in tough negotiations, including the elimination of provisions that extended patents on expensive prescription drugs.

“This got really hot on a number of occasions,” Mr. Neal said, joking he hung up on U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at times.

Though Democrats appear satisfied, the negotiations alienated at least one key Republican — Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. He plans to vote against it, saying the deal is “designed to diminish trade.”

Other Republicans were thrilled, saying the agreement was long overdue.

“Renegotiating NAFTA was a central campaign promise made by President Trump. He kept his word and Americans will enjoy the many benefits of this upgraded trade deal as a result,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley said.

Besides Congress, the legislatures of Canada and Mexico must ratify the pact before it goes into effect.

Mr. Trump spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin on Monday to discuss finalizing the deal, according to the White House.

Democrats announced the agreement on the same morning that Mrs. Pelosi and powerful chairmen announced articles of impeachment accusing Mr. Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

They say Mr. Trump leveraged a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in military assistance to pressure the Ukrainian president to open investigations of political rival and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

Democrats’ cooperation on trade could be seen as partial cover for centrists who fear backlash back home over the impeachment drive.

Mrs. Pelosi downplayed the idea that she purposefully stacked the impeachment announcement next to trade, saying the end of the session set up a collision of issues.

She said the trade deal could be “perishable,” so Democrats announced the agreement when it was ready, and that her side wasn’t going to block a deal they crafted to their liking — even as they cast Mr. Trump as a threat to democracy.

“This has a life of its own,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this story.

