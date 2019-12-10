President Trump on Tuesday said bipartisan approval of his North American trade deal is the “silver lining” to a morning that began with Democrats unveiling articles of impeachment against him.

Mr. Trump said articles that accuse him of abusing his power in dealing with Ukraine are “very weak” and that Democrats blessed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal to “muffle” impeachment out of “embarrassment.”

“There was absolutely nothing done wrong,” he told White House reporters as he departed for a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Trump reiterated his belief he conducted a “perfect conversation” with Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky on July 25.

A whistleblower complaint about the phone call kicked off the impeachment drive, since Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky to look into a Democratic National Committee computer server tied to unfounded claims that Ukraine, beyond Russia, played a role in 2016 election meddling.

He also wanted Mr. Zelensky to look into a 2020 foe, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden, who did business in Ukraine while his father was involved in setting U.S. policy in the Eastern European nation.

The House Judiciary Committee said it will vote Wednesday on the two impeachment charges.

