Two articles of impeachment introduced Tuesday are hurting the country instead of President Trump, who will have his day in a Senate trial, the White House said.

“The announcement of two baseless articles of impeachment does not hurt the president, it hurts the American people, who expect their elected officials to work on their behalf to strengthen our nation,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “The president will address these false charges in the Senate and expects to be fully exonerated, because he did nothing wrong.”

House Democratic leaders announced earlier Tuesday that the Judiciary Committee will consider two articles of impeachment later this week — abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Ms. Grisham called it “a baseless and partisan attempt to undermine a sitting president.”

“Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and House Democrats announced the pre-determined outcome of their sham impeachment — something they have been seeking since before President Trump was inaugurated,” she said. “House Democrats have long wanted to overturn the votes of 63 million Americans. They have determined that they must impeach President Trump because they cannot legitimately defeat him at the ballot box.”

She said the president’s July 25th phone call with the president of Ukraine “served as their excuse for this partisan, gratuitous, and pathetic attempt to overthrow the Trump administration and the results of the 2016 election.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.