By Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP) - A woman and child died in a fiery crash with a dump truck on Monday afternoon in Belle Glade.

Antoinette Johnson, 26, and Alima Johnson, 1, were already dead when rescue crews arrived at the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The back of Johnson’s car hit the dump truck, which was turning left onto the highway, troopers said. The car spun out of control and caught fire.

The driver of the dump truck wasn’t injured, the report said.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

