Tuesday, December 10, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman who police say used her car to hit another woman helping direct traffic near a school has been arrested.

Police charged Matasha Hodges, 41, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit obtained by WZTV-TV said Hodges was passing Hull Jackson Montessori Magnet School in Nashville on her way to work Friday when she was stopped by a woman helping a crossing guard with school traffic. Hodges became angry and struck the woman with her car, the affidavit said. The victim received minor injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Hodges has an attorney.

