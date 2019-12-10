By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A 21-year-old woman has been found shot to death in a Worcester home, police said.

Officers responded to the home at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

TOP STORIES
'Social credit score': China set to roll out 'Orwellian' mass surveillance tool
Speeding toward impeachment in the absence of facts
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Her name was not released.

Police have not announced any arrests or a possible motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Worcester police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide