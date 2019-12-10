By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A 21-year-old woman has been found shot to death in a Worcester home, police said.

Officers responded to the home at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her name was not released.

Police have not announced any arrests or a possible motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Worcester police.

