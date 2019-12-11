By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot at a St. Louis gas station.

St. Louis police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at a BP station. No arrests have been made but police are searching for two suspects.

The victim’s name was not released.

TOP STORIES
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?
Justice Department clears Trump of wrongdoing on Ukraine call
ICE arrests plummet amid sanctuary cities, border diversion

Police said Wednesday that officers were called to the station and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that he had been involved in an argument with one of the people being sought when that person produced a gun and shot the victim.

A witness returned fire at the suspects, who drove away.

St. Louis has been stung by a rash of gun violence involving children this year. Thirteen children ages 16 or younger have been shot to death in the city in 2019.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide