By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The second of two suspects has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting that wounded 12 people at the edge of New Orleans‘ French Quarter, police said Wednesday in a news release.

LaBryson Polidore, 22, was arrested around midnight in the Baton Rouge area, the release said.

The other suspect was Stafford Starks, 21. He was arrested Tuesday in St. Mary Parish. Police said the two were involved in an ongoing feud in St. Mary Parish that erupted in gunfire early on the morning of Dec. 1. That’s when the two encountered each other amid crowds visiting New Orleans for the annual Bayou Classic college football game.

TOP STORIES
Progressive groups unhappy with articles of impeachment
IG Horowitz: FBI should have disclosed Steele's bias to FISA court
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?

The suspects were to be transferred to New Orleans, where each faces multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson has said other arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide