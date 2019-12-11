ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Three people charged in the death of a Louisiana woman with cerebral palsy have been ordered to undergo mental evaluations.

A judge on Monday ordered the appointment of sanity commissions in the case, temporarily pausing case proceedings for Glen Maricle, his wife Marilyn Sue Maricle, and the victim’s mother, Karen Johnson Harrison, The Town Talk reports.

Glen Maricle’s trial was set to start this week, but several motions were filed Friday, including one that sought the mental evaluations. One of the motions seeks to have the state’s 10-2 verdict law declared unconstitutional, and another wants to block certain testimony from being used during trial, according to the newspaper.

The three have been indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the November 2018 death of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, 25. Deputies responding to a report of a natural death at a Plainview-area home found the home and Harrison’s body in such a state that they alerted detectives. The trio was arrested days later.

All have rejected offers of life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or sentence suspension, according to the newspaper.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.