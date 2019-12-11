By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The man accused in the hit-and-run death of a Rapid City father of five is being held on $250,000 cash bond.

Zachary Fegueroa, 25, made an initial court appearance Monday via video from the Pennington County Jail. A request for a lower bond by his attorney was rejected.

Joseph Martinez, 34, was struck and killed Friday evening while walking in Rapid City. Fegueroa is charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run with injury, marijuana possession and drunken driving.

The victim’s wife, Timber Martinez, described her husband in court as a family man and hard worker. The couple have a 12-year-old, 7-year-old, twin 2-year-olds and a 2-month-old baby.

Prosecutors say a field sobriety test given to Fegueroa after he was located found he had a 0.13% blood alcohol content, well above the legal limit of .08%.

T he Rapid City Journa l reports that if convicted, Fegueroa could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison for the homicide charge, two years in prison for the hit and run, and one year in prison for each of the other charges. prison for each of the other charges.

