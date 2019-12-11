By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

HESPERIA, Calif. (AP) - Deputies shot and killed a man who attacked two elderly people with a baseball bat after crashing his car in a Southern California neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

The vehicle crashed in front of a home in Hesperia Tuesday evening and the man got out and chased a woman into her residence while wielding a bat, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

As the woman hid and called 911, the man attacked her elderly mother, authorities said.

TOP STORIES
Senate confirms openly gay Trump nominee to 9th Circuit
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page rejects Trump's restraining order claim: 'This is a lie'
Majority of voters now oppose impeachment: Quinnipiac poll

Neighbors, who heard the vehicle crashing and the women’s calls for help, rushed to the house, the statement said. The attacker then assaulted an elderly male neighbor with the bat, officials said.

Deputies arrived to find the man still carrying the bat and at least one deputy opened fire, fatally shooting him. The man, who was not identified, died at the scene. He was not acquainted with anyone in the home and investigators believe the attacks were random, officials said.

The victims were flown to a hospital with “significant injuries,” authorities said. Their conditions were not known Wednesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide