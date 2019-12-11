By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

CALHOUN, La. (AP) - A caregiver and her boyfriend have been accused of beating an elderly man and leaving him untreated.

According to arrest warrants from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s niece and caregiver Mary Beth Pitard, 54, was arrested Monday and charged with cruelty to the infirm.

Pitard’s boyfriend Konlan Krodel, 24, was charged with second degree battery.

The warrants said deputies responded to a hospital Dec. 3 after a 75-year-old victim was brought in with multiple injuries. According to deputies, Krodel kicked the victim in the neck during an argument and hit him multiple times in the face, head and side.

A family member later checked on the victim who could not speak, according to deputies.

The victim later told deputies Pitard was present and yelled for Krodel to stop but didn’t intervene.

It’s unclear whether the pair have an attorney who can comment on their behalf.

