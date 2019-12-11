By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A teenager charged with shooting and killing his twin brother is no longer facing murder charges.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner calls the Dec. 1 death of 18-year-old football standout Suhail Gillard a tragic accident.

His office dropped charges against twin Fayaadh Gillard at a court hearing Wednesday.

Police say Fayaadh Gillard was handling a gun when it went off and struck his brother. Family attorney Shaka Johnson says the brothers were visiting their father at the time.

Gillard was a three-time All-Public League running back. Both brothers played for Mastery Charter North High School and were described as college prospects.

