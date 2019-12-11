CNN’s Don Lemon says President Trump is “literally crazy” for allowing his campaign to troll Democrats on Twitter with Marvel-inspired jokes.

A modified clip of the villain Thanos erasing his enemies with the “Infinity Gauntlet” left the “CNN Tonight” host astonished, appalled and angry.

“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is inevitable,” the Republican’s campaign tweeted Wednesday.

Thanos’ head was replaced with Mr. Trump’s and Democrats pushing for his impeachment dissolved into a dusty mist.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to @DonLemon @CNNTonight @CNN during this incredibly difficult time.



Mr. Lemon🍋, we are so sorry this is happening to you. 😢 pic.twitter.com/BK1pRwUeS3 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019

“Like what the hell?” Mr. Lemon asked while looking in the camera with stunned silence. “What is this? Like what — What?! I cannot believe that I’m even having to report this on the news. This is — this is crazy. This is literally crazy. Are you people insane? Are you insane?”

The Trump campaign didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to @DonLemon @CNNTonight @CNN during this incredibly difficult time,” the campaign’s official account tweeted Wednesday. “Mr. Lemon we are so sorry this is happening to you.”

Sandwiched between the tweets at Mr. Lemon were numerous clips of Mr. Trump speaking to an enthusiastic crowd in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

After delaying the new USMCA trade deal for a year, Democrats will finally vote on it. Why?



“They’re embarrassed by the impeachment & our poll numbers have gone through the roof because of their stupid impeachment!,” President Trump tells a massive crowd in Hershey, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/nwM1FedI2K — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019

