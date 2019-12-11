President Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday to clarify that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects against anti-Semitism on college campuses, a move praised by some Jewish groups and criticized by others as an attempt to stifle criticism of Israel.

The order aims to extend the scope of the Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin, to include anti-Semitism as well.

“The president will be signing an executive order on anti-Semitism to enshrine the definition from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance of anti-Semitism into an executive order, and clarify that Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act applies to anti-Semitic acts,” said an administration statement.

Mr. Trump is expected to highlight his action during Hanukkah receptions at the White House on Wednesday.

The Republican Jewish Coalition applauded Mr. Trump on Twitter “for standing up for Jews and fighting against anti-Semitism,” saying he’s extending legal protections to Jewish students facing bigotry on college campuses.

Former Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren said Israel “of course welcomes presidential recognition of our peoplehood.”

“This does not in any way deny the right of free speech of those who hate our people and state. But it frees the American people of the burden of funding hate speech,” Mr. Oren tweeted.

Critics said the order is aimed at suppressing criticism of Israel, especially the “Boycott, Divest and Sanction Israel” movement.

“This is not ‘protecting Judaism under civil rights law,’ ” Sophie Ellman-Golan, director of Jews against White Nationalism, said on Twitter. “This is using Jews and Judaism as a shield to go after Palestinians and anti-authoritarian professors and student activists.”

