By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama inmate who escaped from a state prison four months ago is now back in custody.

Kevin Bradley Nelson, 50, surrendered to Chilton County deputies in Clanton on Tuesday, news outlets report, citing the state department of corrections.

The agency has said Nelson was serving two years at a state prison for receiving stolen property when he escaped in August. Details surrounding his escape and what prompted his surrender were unclear as of early Wednesday.

